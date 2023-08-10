Manipur: Apex body of Hmar tribes supports United Naga Council’s rally

IMPHAL, Aug 9 (PTI): Hmar Inpui, the apex tribal body of Hmar

community, has come out in support of the United Naga

Council’s rally on Wednesday in all Naga inhabited areas in

Manipur.

In a statement, Hmar Inpui also asked the Centre to expedite

the processes of resolving demands of the tribal communities

in the form of separate administration for the Kuki/Hmar/Zomi.

It said at a critical time when the Kuki, Hmar and Zomi are

allegedly being subjected to “ethnic cleansing” by the majority

Meiteis, “aided by the state machinery”, the apex body of the

Hmar Tribes fully endorsed United Naga Council’s mass rally on

August 9, 2023 in all Naga inhabited areas in Manipur.

“The Hmar Inpui calls for the Government of India to act

conscientiously thereby expediting the processes of resolving

demands of both the tribal communities in the form of

separate administration for the Kuki/Hmar/Zomi and in

conformity with the framework agreement for the Nagas so as

to ensure lasting peace in the beleaguered, torn-apart state of

Manipur,” the statement said.

It alleged that successive Manipur governments have been

“denying” constitutional rights of the tribals and called for

urgent solutions to address the situation, it said.