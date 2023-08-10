Manipur: Apex body of Hmar tribes supports United Naga Council’s rally

IMPHAL, Aug 9 (PTI): Hmar Inpui, the apex tribal body of Hmar
community, has come out in support of the United Naga
Council’s rally on Wednesday in all Naga inhabited areas in
Manipur.
In a statement, Hmar Inpui also asked the Centre to expedite
the processes of resolving demands of the tribal communities
in the form of separate administration for the Kuki/Hmar/Zomi.
It said at a critical time when the Kuki, Hmar and Zomi are
allegedly being subjected to “ethnic cleansing” by the majority
Meiteis, “aided by the state machinery”, the apex body of the
Hmar Tribes fully endorsed United Naga Council’s mass rally on
August 9, 2023 in all Naga inhabited areas in Manipur.
“The Hmar Inpui calls for the Government of India to act
conscientiously thereby expediting the processes of resolving
demands of both the tribal communities in the form of
separate administration for the Kuki/Hmar/Zomi and in
conformity with the framework agreement for the Nagas so as
to ensure lasting peace in the beleaguered, torn-apart state of
Manipur,” the statement said.
It alleged that successive Manipur governments have been
“denying” constitutional rights of the tribals and called for
urgent solutions to address the situation, it said.