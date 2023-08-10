Manipur’s Nagas hold rallies to press for successful conclusion of peace talks

IMPHAL, Aug 9 (PTI): Thousands of Nagas of Manipur on

Wednesday took out rallies in areas inhabited by them to press

for the successful conclusion of peace talks between the Centre

and Naga groups based on the Framework Agreement.

The protesters also demanded that separate administration for

any other community must not infringe upon Naga-inhabited

areas.

Rallies were brought out in the district headquarters of

Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel amid tight security.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex civic body of Naga

tribes in Manipur, called for the rallies in the Naga-inhabited

areas.

In Tamenglong, the home of Zeliangrong Naga tribe, a rally

started at Jadonang Park and proceeded through more than 3-

km-long stretch and will end at Apollo Ground.

“We will submit a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister

Narendra Modi through the deputy commissioner,” Anthony

Gangmei, one of the participants, told PTI.

In Ukhrul, the home of Tangkhul Naga tribe, a rally began at

Mission Ground and proceeded for more than 3 km before

converging at Mini Secretariat.

The rallyists held placards demanding conclusion of the peace

talks and that Naga areas must not be disintegrated.

Thousands of people also participated in rallies in Senapati and

Chandel districts.

The hill areas of Manipur constitute 90 per cent of the

geographical area of the state and are inhabited by two Naga

and Kuki-Zo tribes.

The UNC, in a statement, earlier said that the peace process

made significant progress with the signing of the historic

Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM)

on August 3, 2015.

“The inordinate delay in signing the final agreement is a cause

of concern and has the potential to derail the peace

negotiation,” it said.

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has

extended support to the rallies in the Naga-inhabited areas.

“At a critical time wherein the tribal Kukis of Manipur are being

subjected to bear the brunt of ethnic cleansing being unleashed

by the majority Meiteis, aided and abetted covertly by the state

machinery, the Kuki Inpi Manipur fully endorses the proposed

mass rallies being organised by the United Naga Council,” a

statement by the KIM said.

Naga Hoho, a powerful civic body of the Naga tribes, has asked

the 10 Naga MLAs in Manipur not to attend the proposed

assembly session from August 21, claiming that the Manipur

government has been working against peace talks with Naga

groups.

Most of the Kuki MLAs irrespective of their party affiliations are

unlikely to attend the Manipur assembly session in view of the

continued ethnic violence, according to leaders from the

community.

There are 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven from the BJP,

two from the Kuki People’s Alliance and one independent, in

the Manipur House which has strength of 60 members.

Ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kuki-Zomi

communities in May after protests over a court judgment which

seemed to favour the majority Meiteis who live in the Imphal

valley and who have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status,

currently enjoyed by Kuki-Zomi and Naga tribals in the state.

More than 160 people have been killed and thousands have

been rendered homeless in the ongoing violence.