Manipur BJP MLA raises concerns on security lapses, demands action

IMPHAL, June 12: In the wake of the ambush on Manipur CM N. Biren Singh’s advance security convoy in Kangpokpi district on Monday and the recent surge of violence in Jiribam district, a BJP MLA has raised concerns about security breaches and demanded an inquiry into police officers who received advance intelligence reports regarding the situation in Jiribam earlier this year.

In a post on X on Wednesday, BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said, “The state government has to initiate an inquiry regarding the lackadaisical attitude of the officers who were given advance intelligence report by the state government regarding the situation in Jiribam earlier this year. These officers should be held accountable for the loss of lives and property of all those affected and, pending such inquiry they should be suspended and strict action should be taken against them as per procedures prescribed by law.”

“Along with their associate officers, they should also be held accountable for the ambush on the state police team heading as the advance cavalcade for the chief minister, which is also related to the Jiribam incident,” he added.

On June 9, the chief minister’s office had instructed the police department to submit an action-taken report by June 11 on the security measures taken up in Jiribam district as the CMO had previously gave inputs about the movement of 200 armed Kuki Zo militants from Churachandpur towards Jiribam district.

In January, the CMO had informed that militants were seen in Phaitol and Old and New Kaiphundai in Tamenglong district, bordering Jiribam, and instructed the DGP to “take all necessary security measures and respond to threats posed by these groups.”

Another urgent order from the CMO on January 27 instructed the DGP to prevent the escalation of the law and order situation in Jiribam and to “implement effective countermeasures, including the strategic use of central and state forces.” (PTI)