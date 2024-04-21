Manipur CEO orders fresh polls in violence affected polling booths

HT Digital,

Imphal, April 21: Following the initial phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur has declared re-polling for 11 polling booths in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

The Election Commission has nullified the initial polls held on April 19, and has directed for fresh polling to be conducted on April 22. The decision was taken in light of reported incidents of violence, which included gunfire and destruction of EVMs, at some polling booths.

A civilian was reportedly injured in the violence at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal. The CEO, citing Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, stated that the poll taken on April 19 in respect of 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency is to be considered void.

April 22, 2024 has been appointed as the date for fresh polling at these stations, which will take place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.