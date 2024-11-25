18 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 25, 2024
Manipur civil bodies demand justice for Jakuradhor victims

IMPHAL, Nov 24: A prominent Manipur-based think tank and six other organisations on Sunday urged the United Nations to exert pressure on the central government to arrest the culprits behind the killing of three women and three children at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district.

In a memorandum to the UN secretary general, think tank Taragi Cheisu along with the other organisations demanded “immediate arrest and punishment of those involved in the Jakuradhor massacre of women and children under Geneva Convention Act 1960 and relevant domestic criminal laws.”

The memorandum also called for the constitution of an independent judicial inquiry commission to investigate the killings, led by “not less than a retired Supreme Court judge,” and the deputation of a UN special rapporteur to conduct a probe into the incident.
Additionally, the memorandum urged the National Commission for Women to visit Jakuradhor and come up with a white paper on the killings.

It also requested the National Human Rights Commission to visit the site and ensure justice for the victims, while further advocating for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state.
Some of the other organisations that submitted the memorandum include Youth Collective Manipur, Manipur Students Association Delhi, Manipur International Youth Centre, and others. (PTI)

