16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
type here...

Manipur CM flags off Rs 1766 crore worth new Imphal Ring Road project to tackle traffic congestion

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Imphal, Jan 29: In a move to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance urban mobility, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the Imphal Ring Road (IRR) project on Monday.

- Advertisement -

This project, a first in India, is also expected to be eco-friendly. The event, held at Patsoi in Imphal West district, saw Singh elucidating that the Rs 1,700 crore project was necessitated due to the escalating population and growing traffic congestion in Imphal.

Remarkably, the project, which had been proposed since 2015-16, was fast-tracked in 2020 after intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project is financed by the Asian Development Bank and will encompass a road length of 51.23 km, with a completion date set for December 2026.

Singh further disclosed that 9.5 km of the road will comprise 4 lanes, while 41.5 km will have 2 lanes with paved shoulders, inclusive of an 18 km stretch of a green field with solar lamps, a footpath, and a cycle lane.

He also underscored the development of 300-acre water bodies at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district, costing Rs 650 crore, and a recreation centre.

7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SC issues notice on plea for SIT probe into alleged irregular...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India