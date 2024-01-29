Manipur CM flags off Rs 1766 crore worth new Imphal Ring Road project to tackle traffic congestion

HT Digital,

Imphal, Jan 29: In a move to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance urban mobility, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the Imphal Ring Road (IRR) project on Monday.

This project, a first in India, is also expected to be eco-friendly. The event, held at Patsoi in Imphal West district, saw Singh elucidating that the Rs 1,700 crore project was necessitated due to the escalating population and growing traffic congestion in Imphal.

Remarkably, the project, which had been proposed since 2015-16, was fast-tracked in 2020 after intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project is financed by the Asian Development Bank and will encompass a road length of 51.23 km, with a completion date set for December 2026.

Singh further disclosed that 9.5 km of the road will comprise 4 lanes, while 41.5 km will have 2 lanes with paved shoulders, inclusive of an 18 km stretch of a green field with solar lamps, a footpath, and a cycle lane.

He also underscored the development of 300-acre water bodies at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district, costing Rs 650 crore, and a recreation centre.