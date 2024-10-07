Meghalaya Ramps Up Efforts to Solve Shillong’s Traffic Woes with Expert Panel

HT Digital

Monday, October 7: The Meghalaya State Planning Board (MSPB) is stepping up efforts to alleviate the mounting traffic congestion in Shillong by forming an expert panel. This move comes as the city experiences an increasing influx of vehicles, particularly from tourism, which has contributed to the chronic traffic issues. A meeting chaired by MSPB Chairman Metbah Lyngdoh brought together representatives from various key departments to discuss the issue and explore possible solutions.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, departments including Urban Affairs, Transport, and the Public Works Department (PWD) presented detailed reports on their ongoing projects and strategies for managing the traffic situation. These presentations provided a comprehensive overview of the efforts currently underway to ease congestion in the capital city, which has been grappling with heavy traffic flow for some time.

One of the standout figures discussed during the meeting was the sheer volume of vehicles passing through Shillong daily. As many as 23,000 vehicles travel from Shillong to Sohra (Cherrapunjee) every day, while 21,000 vehicles make the journey from Shillong to Guwahati. The growing number of vehicles, particularly those associated with tourism, has exacerbated the problem, leading to significant traffic jams at the city’s key entry and exit points.

Lyngdoh emphasized that addressing this issue will require a multi-pronged approach, with close coordination among all relevant departments. He acknowledged that solving the traffic congestion problem is a complex process that will take time, but underscored the importance of starting with immediate actions to alleviate the worst of the congestion. The MSPB chairman also highlighted the importance of examining the road network in detail to ensure that any solution implemented will be sustainable in the long run.

One of the key points raised during the meeting was the need to regulate the embarkation and disembarkation of commercial vehicles, particularly taxis. With a high volume of commercial traffic contributing to the bottlenecks at various points across the city, ensuring that these vehicles operate more efficiently and with minimal disruption to traffic flow will be crucial. Lyngdoh stressed that finding ways to streamline the operations of taxis and other commercial vehicles could have a significant impact on reducing traffic congestion.

- Advertisement -

The rise in tourist vehicles has also played a major role in the city’s traffic woes. Shillong’s growing popularity as a tourist destination, particularly for those traveling to and from Sohra and Guwahati, has led to a sharp increase in the number of vehicles on the roads. The scenic beauty of Meghalaya, especially around Shillong and Sohra, attracts thousands of tourists daily, but this has also put immense pressure on the city’s infrastructure. Long traffic jams have become a common sight at the city’s key entry and exit points, frustrating both residents and visitors alike.

While the ongoing projects and strategies outlined by the various departments are a step in the right direction, Lyngdoh noted that more needs to be done. The MSPB will be looking into new and innovative approaches to tackle the congestion issue. The formation of the expert panel is a critical first step in this process. This panel will be tasked with conducting a thorough examination of Shillong’s traffic problems, including the road network, vehicle inflow, and other contributing factors. Based on their findings, the panel will propose solutions that are both effective in the short term and sustainable over the long term.

Lyngdoh expressed hope that through a coordinated effort between departments and the expert panel, the state will be able to devise a comprehensive plan to manage Shillong’s traffic congestion. However, he also acknowledged that the process will take time and requires patience and cooperation from all stakeholders.

As Meghalaya continues to grow as a key tourist destination in the Northeast, managing the traffic flow in its capital city will be essential to ensuring that both residents and visitors can move around efficiently and without frustration. The work done by the expert panel and the departments involved will be closely monitored to ensure that the solutions proposed are practical and can be implemented effectively.

- Advertisement -

In the meantime, the focus will be on improving the current traffic management strategies and making adjustments to the road network where necessary. The hope is that with a well-planned and coordinated approach, Shillong will soon see a reduction in its traffic congestion, allowing for smoother and more efficient travel throughout the city.