Govt employee arrested for taking bribe

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Sept 6: An employee of the Directorate of Health Services was arrested in Guwahati on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe, a statement said.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had received a complaint against a senior assistant for demanding a bribe for processing an unpaid arrear salary bill, it said.

The initial bribe demanded was Rs 20,000, which was reduced to Rs 10,000 after negotiation. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the vigilance wing for taking necessary legal action against the senior assistant of the Directorate of Health Service, Kamrup (Metropolitan), the statement said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid in which the accused was apprehended red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 as part of the bribe money in his office.

He was arrested, and necessary legal follow-up actions are underway, the statement added. (PTI)

