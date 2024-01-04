Manipur CM holds meeting with Meitei Pangal community on Thoubal firing

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday met civil society organizations and members of the Meitei Pangal community at his official residence in Imphal and expressed his sorrow on the firing in Lilong Chingjao area in Thoubal district on January 1 that had claimed five lives.

Cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had gunned down four persons and injured another 10 in the minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area on the night of January 1.

“Held a meeting with CSOs of the Meitei Pangal community at my official residence today in the presence of Hon’ble MP (RS) Sanajaoba Leisemba, Hon’ble Minister Shri K Govindas, Hon’ble MLA of Lilong, Shri Abdul Nasir and my officials. Express my deep sorrow for the unfortunate incident that happened at Lilong on 1st Jan,” said Manipur CM in a post on ‘X’.

According to police officials, some PLA cadres had arrived at the house of one person in Lilong Chingjao village, who has several narcotics cases pending against him. Within minutes around 1,000 people gathered outside his residence to chase away the cadres. The latter opened indiscriminate fire on the locals, killing four and injuring another 10 in the process.

The incident was seen as the fallout of a dispute over money collected through illegal drug trade, the officials said.

The state government had deployed additional security personnel in the area. CM Singh on Tuesday had also warned people not to take the law in their hands and said that those involved in the ongoing violence will be responsible for any stringent action taken by the, including the reimposition of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the religious leaders of the Meitei Pangal community as well as civil society organizations would perform the last rites of the five people killed in the firing.

“We have come to an understanding where the religious leaders and CSOs of Meitei Pangal community have agreed to take the remains of the victims for their last rites,” he further said in the post on ‘X’.

Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leisemba, minister K Govindas and Lilong MLA Muhammad Abdul Nasir and other government officials also participated in the meeting.