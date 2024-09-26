26 C
Manipur CM inaugurates 2 MSCB branches, highlights rural empowerment

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister expressed pride in the bank's efforts, particularly in providing financial support to Self Help Groups (SHGs) led by women and small-scale farmers.

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the 14th and 15th branches of the Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSCB) at Mayang Imphal and Moirang, highlighting the institution’s pivotal role in empowering women and uplifting rural communities across the state, Singh announced on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister expressed pride in the bank’s efforts, particularly in providing financial support to Self Help Groups (SHGs) led by women and small-scale farmers.

He wrote, “I am particularly proud of the bank’s efforts in empowering women and rural communities. Over the last five years, MSCB has extended collateral-free credit to 1,195 women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefits to 441 Joint Liability Groups of small and marginal farmers and also been instrumental in fostering entrepreneurship through the Start-Up Manipur scheme.”

Over the past five years, MSCB has extended collateral-free credit to 1,195 women’s SHGs and provided financial benefits to 441 Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) consisting of small and marginal farmers.

The bank has also played a key role in fostering entrepreneurship under the state’s ‘Start-Up Manipur’ scheme.

In his post, the Chief Minister further lauded the significant strides made by MSCB, highlighting its contribution to economic progress and entrepreneurship, especially among marginalized sections.

“I congratulate the Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd on this achievement and look forward to the continued economic progress and empowerment of our people”, Singh added.

