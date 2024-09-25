27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

Manipur CM lauds CRPF’s special drive

Safety of school students paramount

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Sept 24: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on his official Facebook page, has lauded the initiative taken up by the Bishnupur District Police and CRPF personnel in Bishnupur district of Manipur for carrying out a special drive in the district to check whether school transportation services are adhering the guidelines.

He went on to ensure that the drive would soon launch in all districts of Manipur for the safety of the students.

- Advertisement -

This move came amid the growing concern among the parents over the ferrying of an excess number of students by school transportation services in Manipur.

It is reported that the personnel of Manipur Police and CRPF checked the school vans plying on the roads in the Bishnupur district to ensure that they didn’t carry an excess number of students permitted under the norms or guidelines set by the Transport department during the drive.

Meanwhile, the Manipur transport department has issued a strong advisory to school vehicles concerning the maximum limit of students allowed in school vehicles and other conditions.

The advisory reminded that no vehicle belonging to or in use for any educational institution shall seat children in excess of 1.5 (one point five) times of its registered capacity while cautioning that the Traffic Control Police Wing will compound u/s 194A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 against all those school vehicles’ drivers who do not comply with the seating capacity.

- Advertisement -

It went on to maintain that the safety of school students is paramount, and collective efforts are essential to safeguard the well-being of students on the roads, adding that overloaded vehicles violate the law but also increase the likelihood of accidents and injuries, especially in the event of sudden braking or collisions. (NNN)

7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India