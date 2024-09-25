Manipur CM lauds CRPF’s special drive

IMPHAL, Sept 24: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on his official Facebook page, has lauded the initiative taken up by the Bishnupur District Police and CRPF personnel in Bishnupur district of Manipur for carrying out a special drive in the district to check whether school transportation services are adhering the guidelines.

He went on to ensure that the drive would soon launch in all districts of Manipur for the safety of the students.

This move came amid the growing concern among the parents over the ferrying of an excess number of students by school transportation services in Manipur.

It is reported that the personnel of Manipur Police and CRPF checked the school vans plying on the roads in the Bishnupur district to ensure that they didn’t carry an excess number of students permitted under the norms or guidelines set by the Transport department during the drive.

Meanwhile, the Manipur transport department has issued a strong advisory to school vehicles concerning the maximum limit of students allowed in school vehicles and other conditions.

The advisory reminded that no vehicle belonging to or in use for any educational institution shall seat children in excess of 1.5 (one point five) times of its registered capacity while cautioning that the Traffic Control Police Wing will compound u/s 194A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 against all those school vehicles’ drivers who do not comply with the seating capacity.

It went on to maintain that the safety of school students is paramount, and collective efforts are essential to safeguard the well-being of students on the roads, adding that overloaded vehicles violate the law but also increase the likelihood of accidents and injuries, especially in the event of sudden braking or collisions. (NNN)