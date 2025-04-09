Karbi Anglong: Rong Asar Empowered to Issue NOCs for Land Transfers

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 9: In a significant move towards empowering traditional institutions, the Revenue Department of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has officially granted the Rong Asar—the customary village headmen of the Karbi community—the authority to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for land transfers.

The announcement, made on Sunday, marks a milestone in strengthening the role of traditional governance in land administration.

With this decision, the Rong Asar can now oversee land transactions involving sales or gifts between individuals, reinforcing their involvement in local land management practices. However, intra-family transfers or bequests of land will not require NOCs from the village headmen, thereby simplifying such personal transactions.

The order was implemented with the consent of KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, reflecting the Council’s intention to align administrative procedures with age-old tribal customs and strengthen grassroots-level governance.

Bronson Teron, General Secretary of the West Karbi Anglong District Committee of the Karbi Rong Asar Amei, welcomed the decision and pointed out that similar frameworks exist in neighbouring states like Nagaland and Meghalaya, where village headmen also manage land affairs under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He added that Karbi Anglong, being governed under the same provisions, has long awaited such recognition for the Rong Asar.

The empowerment of the Rong Asar follows years of sustained advocacy. Traditional leaders had previously submitted a memorandum to the KAAC, urging the Land & Revenue Department to refrain from issuing land pattas, executing land gifts, or processing transfers without a prior NOC from the concerned village headman.