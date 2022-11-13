Manipur CM launches state-wide professional tax enrolment drive

IMPHAL, Nov 12 (NNN): Manipur chief minister, N Biren Singh launched a month-long state-wide professional tax enrolment drive at the chief minister’s secretariat recently. The enrolment drive commenced from November 9 and it will continue till December 9, 2022.

Chief secretary, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, commissioner of Taxes, Mercina R. Panmei and officials of the Taxation Department attended the programme among others. The launching programme was also attended by officials of district administrations of different districts, autonomous district councils, urban local bodies and other concerned officials among others through video conferencing.

Interacting with the officials, N. Biren Singh appreciated the officials for their coordination and hard work towards smooth running of the Government. It was through the joint efforts of the officials that the State had been able to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maintaining that the State had been marching ahead towards development, the chief minister continued that diplomats from different foreign countries had shown their interest to visit the State. It is a sign of development, he added. He also stressed the need for mobilisation funds and resources for the State’s further development.

He added that Manipur, being a State with less resources and less revenue generation, has been facing lots of difficulties in carrying out certain development works.

Biren informed that the State takes assistance from the Central Government for infrastructure development works. However, the State has not been able to provide its share for funding the same due to less revenue generation. As such, the State needs to enhance its revenue generations, he added.

Informing that the amount of revenue generated from professional tax is around Rs. 30 crores annually, the chief minister appealed to the deputy commissioners to constitute dedicated teams to assist and facilitate the enrolment drive. Such efforts could increase the revenue generation from the professional tax to double the amount generated earlier. He also appealed to the officials to put joint efforts to make the enrolment drive a success and achieve the target.

It may be mentioned that the enrolment drive will cover all kinds of professions, established trades and employment of all individuals who earn a living through any medium.

The professional tax is derived from Article 276 of the Constitution of India which empowers the State Government to levy professional tax on professions, trades, callings and employment with a maximum cap of Rs. 2500 annually.

During the programme, a new application developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) to facilitate on-line enrolment was also rolled out. The application can be accessed at https://professionaltax.mn.gov.in/. The initiative is taken up to improve the ease of doing business and improving tax administration and compliance.