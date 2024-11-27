Manipur CM urges all to unite against anti-national elements

IMPHAL, Nov 26: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday urged everyone to unite against anti-social and anti-national elements to build a strong India and a strong Manipur.

Speaking on the occasion of Constitution Day, Singh said that Indians worship BR Ambedkar, the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution, for his far-sightedness.

“As we reflect on this historic day, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution. May we work collectively to strengthen the democratic fabric of our nation and contribute towards building a peaceful, inclusive, and progressive Bharat,” he said.

He said that the present generation cannot read Bengali script, which was earlier used in Manipur, and thanked all those who endeavoured to produce the bilingual edition in Manipuri and English script.

The CM said that Constitution Day came to be celebrated with the coming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister told that during the meeting of the chief ministers that this observation (of the Constitution Day) should be taken to the grassroots level to make the people aware of the Constitution,” Singh said.

Only when the provisions of the Constitution are followed to the letter, a strong and united India can be achieved, he said.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950. (PTI)