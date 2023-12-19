14 C
Manipur CM warns hostile individuals or groups brandishing firearms

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday warned individuals or groups against brandishing illegal firearms and roaming the streets stating that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Singh was addressing a crowd at Haj Complex, Lilong Karampat during a Mass Congregation on the Development of Lilong, Thoubal district on Monday.

The CM was speaking against the backdrop of snatching and looting of arms, ammo, and explosives by bellicose individuals in the name of communal violence.

Officials said that the total number of weapons looted from the armories of Manipur Police was 5,669 in the ongoing violence.

Around 1,500 were already recovered by November end. Currently, around 4,500 weapons are in the open.

The CM has issued a strong warning against any such individuals or groups saying that the government will not remain a silent spectator and will take stringent action as per the law.

He said that the state government condemns attacks on civilians in the name of the ongoing communal violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, the CM said, “There is no need for violence because there are constitutional provisions for every issue.”

Of the 1,500 weapons recovered, 1,249 are sophisticated ones while the other 95 are country-made weapons.

He said that apart from those weapons looted by police, all unauthorised weapons would be seized.

