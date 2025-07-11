Manipur Congress alleges no tender for prefab homes, seeks probe

IMPHAL, July 10: The opposition Congress in Manipur on Thursday demanded an investigation into the construction of pre-fabricated houses for displaced people, claiming that no tender was floated for the work.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said during a visit to two sites of pre-fabricated houses in Bishnupur district on Wednesday, he learnt constructions were underway without a work order or any tender.

“The constructions were not being done officially. We are demanding a thorough investigation into how pre-fabricated houses were being constructed without floating tenders. This strongly indicates a possible loot of hundreds of crores of rupees,” he alleged.

“The government, both in the state and at the Centre, must ensure direct transfer of all the financial benefits meant for the displaced persons to their individual bank accounts, instead of transacting through middlemen,” he added.

Meghachandra, the MLA of Wangkhem, said the government must also ensure a fixed timeline for the return of the displaced people to their original homes.

He submitted a memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding this. (PTI)