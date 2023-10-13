Manipur relief camp inmates refuse to shift to prefabricated houses

IMPHAL, Oct 11: Displaced people staying in a relief camp in

Imphal recently raised their strong objection to the

government’s plan of shifting them to prefabricated houses

for temporary shelters.

“Instead of staying at the temporary shelter, we would like to

go and settle at our original places. We would rather die in

our homes,” said the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

staying at a government-opened relief camp in Imphal’s

Khuman Lampak.

Around 200 displaced people from Ekou, Dolaithabi and its

adjoining villages of Imphal East district bordering Kangpokpi

are staying at the relief camp after their houses were torched

by armed miscreants after the outbreak of ethnic violence in

the state on the evening of May 3 last.

Earlier, they stayed at different relief camps and they shifted

to a relief camp at Khuman Lampak under the initiative of the

Imphal East district administration.

Talking to reporters at the relief camp, the IDPs said that

their houses were burnt down by armed miscreants who

descended from the hills on the night of May 3.

Earlier, they stayed at NB College in Khundrakpam and other

relief camps opened by the local youth clubs and civil society

organisations.

They were later shifted to the relief camp opened by the

Imphal East district administration at Khuman Lampak. A

total of 194 people of 46 families are staying in the camp as

of now.

One of the IDPs, Longjam Basanta said that they heard that

the state government is planning to shift them to

prefabricated houses for temporary shelters constructed by

the state government at Swombung in Imphal East district.

“We don’t want to shift to temporary houses. Rather we

would like to return to our own original home,” he said,

urging the state government to make arrangements for the

same.

At the same time, he said that they are not getting any kind

of relief package or compensation which the government

assured them till date.

He said that the authorities of the state government assured

providing loan amount of Rs 50,000 to each affected families,

LPG gas connection free of cost, etc. and to avail the benefits,

they have done all the necessary processes.

However, any kind of relief assistance or compensation for

the damages caused by the violence is yet to be received, he

lamented.

He also said that they will not move from their present

shelter at any condition. If the government forces them to

shift to the temporary shelter houses, they will move to their

villages.

The IDPs also expressed their worry about the study of their

children who had enrolled in various schools nearby and said

that shifting to other places from the present centre will

greatly affect the academic careers of their children. As such,

- Advertisement -

they would like to stay at the present place until the current

academic session is over.

Mention may be made that the state government has begun

the process of handing over prefabricated temporary shelter

houses to the violence-affected displaced families with

handing over of around 400 temporary shelter houses in

Sajiwa jail premises of Imphal East district in August last.

Over 50,000 displaced people are taking shelter at over 350

relief camps across the state and the state government is

planning or constructing prefabricated temporary shelter

houses in different districts affected by the ethnic violence.

(NNN)