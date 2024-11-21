17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 21, 2024
type here...

Manipur Congress requests Kharge to take action against Chidambaram over X post

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Nov 20: Manipur Congress on Wednesday requested AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against senior party leader P Chidambaram for his controversial post on X.

In the post that was later deleted, Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy.

- Advertisement -

In a letter to Kharge, the Congress leaders said, “We unanimously condemn the content of Chidambaram’s post regarding the Manipur crisis.” The Congress leaders also reiterated their party’s commitment to the unity and integrity of the state. (PTI)

Related Posts:

10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM pays tribute to martyred Indian Army soldier Subhankar Bhowmik

The Hills Times -
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See