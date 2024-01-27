Manipur DGP Emphasizes Joint Efforts for Peace as State and Central Forces Collaborate

IMPHAL, Jan 27: Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh reiterated on January 26 that both state and central forces are working in tandem to restore tranquility and peace in the northeastern state.

Coordination committees at state and district levels have been established to normalize the situation in areas affected by recent violence.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the sidelines of a Republic Day program, DGP Rajiv Singh emphasized the ongoing coordination between state and central forces.

“We (state and central forces) are always in constant touch. We have coordination committees at the state headquarters and district levels and have several video conferences,” stated the DGP.

“For me, all forces are equal. We are working together with state and central forces in coordination and trying to bring a normal situation as soon as possible,” added Singh, highlighting the collaborative efforts to address the challenges faced by the state.

On January 23, a three-member special Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) team, led by interlocutor AK Mishra, engaged in two rounds of talks with members of Arambai Tengol, a Meitei socio-cultural organization in Manipur’s state capital, Imphal.

- Advertisement -

During the discussions, Arambai Tengol raised the demand for updating the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Manipur, proposing the base year to be 1951, India Today NE quoted highly placed sources as saying.