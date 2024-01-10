Manipur government denies permission to Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra

HT Digital,

Imphal, Jan 10: The Manipur Government denied the Congress party permission to initiate their Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra at Hapta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President, K Meghachandra, confirmed this after meeting with the Chief Minister. Meghachandra stated that despite the denial, the party would arrange an alternative private location for the scheduled programme.

The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, a journey from Manipur to Mumbai, was due to begin on January 14 and conclude on March 20, covering a total distance of 6,700 kilometres across 15 states in 66 days.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC), led by Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal, arrived in Imphal on Monday to supervise preparations for the Yatra.