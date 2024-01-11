16 C
‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ yet to get venue in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
IMPHAL, Jan 10: The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the Manipur government has declined to give its nod for the venue where the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is scheduled to begin on January 14.

The party termed the state government’s decision as a “violation of people’s rights”, and said an alternative place to start the proposed march is being considered.

However, no comment from the state government is available.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Megachandra said, “We met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and sought permission for the venue of ‘Bharat Joro Nyay Yatra’ at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district from where the rally is scheduled to be flagged off. However, the chief minister has declined to permit the same.”

A Congress delegation met Singh at the CM Secretariat.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is scheduled to traverse 6,713 km in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days.

According to the proposed programme, it will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

The Congress has applied to launch the march from Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district.

“It is very unfortunate. It is a murder of democracy and a violation of people’s rights. The proposed venue is also a public ground,” Keisham said while speaking on the state government’s decision.

The MPCC chief’s comment comes a day after the chief minister said giving permission to Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was under “active consideration” and a decision would be taken after receiving reports from security agencies.

“We will now arrange for an alternative place. Two or three places are being considered as of now. We will begin the march on January 14 as per the schedule,” Megachandra said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and many others from different parts of the country will come to the state for the programme, he said.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 180 people were killed.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. (PTI)

