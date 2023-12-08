19 C
Manipur government lifts liquor ban

Strap: Sale & consumption of alcohol legal in state

 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: The Manipur government has lifted the liquor ban in the state.

The decision on lifting the liquor ban in Manipur was taken by the state cabinet during a meeting held recently.

The Manipur government has withdrawn the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 1991.

With the lifting of the act, sale and consumption of alcohol in Manipur has been legalised.

The Manipur cabinet approved manufacture, production, possession, export, import, transport, purchase, sale and consumption of liquor.

This decision was taken by the Manipur cabinet in a bid to boost the state’s economy as well as to tackle menace of consumption of spurious drinks.

Manipur remained a ‘dry’ state ever since the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act was enacted in 1991.

With lifting of the ban on liquor, the Manipur state is expected to earn around Rs 600-700 crore as annual tax revenues.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under proviso to sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act, 1991 (Manipur Act. No. 4 of 1991), the Governor of Manipur hereby withdraws the said Act from the areas of the state of Manipur,” a Gazette notification from the Manipur finance department read.

Earlier in September last year, the Manipur government had partially lifted the ban on liquor allowing sale and consumption of alcohol in district headquarters, hotels having not less than 20 beds and export of locally brewed country liquor.

 

