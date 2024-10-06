25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 6, 2024
type here...

Manipur govt urged to send recommendation on Meitei in ST list to centre

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 5: Fervently campaigning for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list of India, the Coordinating Body on ST Demand Committee has urged the Manipur State Government to send the recommendation necessary for the purpose to the concerned Central Government authorities.

Addressing a press meet recently at Manipur Press Club, Imphal, the Committee’s convener, Waikhom Ananda asked the reasons for not sending the recommendation by the State Government till date.

- Advertisement -

He lamented that the State Government has not paid heed although the Meiteis have been demanding to include Meiteis in the ST List.

Saying that granting ST rights to the Meitei community is fair and reasonable in view of the various challenges faced by the Meiteis, the Convener asked all to participate in the public convention which has been called by the STDCM on Sunday, (October 6, 2024).

The convener went on to maintain that the STDCM along with the Meitei masses and various organisations have been striving hard to get the inclusion of the Meiteis in the ST list. (NNN)

8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CPIM, Congress synonymous with liars and conspirators: Tripura CM

The Hills Times -
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India