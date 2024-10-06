Manipur govt urged to send recommendation on Meitei in ST list to centre

IMPHAL, Oct 5: Fervently campaigning for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list of India, the Coordinating Body on ST Demand Committee has urged the Manipur State Government to send the recommendation necessary for the purpose to the concerned Central Government authorities.

Addressing a press meet recently at Manipur Press Club, Imphal, the Committee’s convener, Waikhom Ananda asked the reasons for not sending the recommendation by the State Government till date.

He lamented that the State Government has not paid heed although the Meiteis have been demanding to include Meiteis in the ST List.

Saying that granting ST rights to the Meitei community is fair and reasonable in view of the various challenges faced by the Meiteis, the Convener asked all to participate in the public convention which has been called by the STDCM on Sunday, (October 6, 2024).

The convener went on to maintain that the STDCM along with the Meitei masses and various organisations have been striving hard to get the inclusion of the Meiteis in the ST list. (NNN)