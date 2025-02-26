Manipur Guv felicitates veteran sportspersons on Players’ Day

IMPHAL, Feb 25: Praising Manipur’s rich sporting legacy, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said the state has consistently produced world-class athletes and rightly earned the title of “Sports Hub of India.”

Bhalla was attending Shannaroishingee Numit (Players’ Day) celebrations at the indoor stadium of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal.

The event honoured veteran sportspersons from the state who brought laurels to both Manipur and the nation.

Speaking at the event, Bhalla said, “The day is being observed in recognition of the dedication and hard work of our sportspersons and to encourage the spirit of sportsmanship that defines Manipur’s athletic community.”

Highlighting initiatives to nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level, Bhalla said, “The government has decided to develop playgrounds in all villages of Manipur under the ‘Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama’ (One Village, One Playground) scheme.”

He emphasised the government’s commitment to providing world-class sports facilities and quality training for the youth.

“The government of India has established the National Sports University, which aims to promote sports education in fields such as sports sciences, sports technology, sports medicine, sports journalism, sports management, and sports coaching,” he added. (PTI)