17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
type here...

Manipur Guv felicitates veteran sportspersons on Players’ Day

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 25: Praising Manipur’s rich sporting legacy, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said the state has consistently produced world-class athletes and rightly earned the title of “Sports Hub of India.”

Bhalla was attending Shannaroishingee Numit (Players’ Day) celebrations at the indoor stadium of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal.

- Advertisement -

The event honoured veteran sportspersons from the state who brought laurels to both Manipur and the nation.

Related Posts:

Speaking at the event, Bhalla said, “The day is being observed in recognition of the dedication and hard work of our sportspersons and to encourage the spirit of sportsmanship that defines Manipur’s athletic community.”

Highlighting initiatives to nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level, Bhalla said, “The government has decided to develop playgrounds in all villages of Manipur under the ‘Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama’ (One Village, One Playground) scheme.”

He emphasised the government’s commitment to providing world-class sports facilities and quality training for the youth.

- Advertisement -

“The government of India has established the National Sports University, which aims to promote sports education in fields such as sports sciences, sports technology, sports medicine, sports journalism, sports management, and sports coaching,” he added. (PTI)

10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night