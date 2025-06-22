25.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 23, 2025
type here...

Manipur Guv describes yoga as path to harmony, inner peace

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 21: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday emphasised the timeless value of yoga as India’s gift to the world and described it as a “path to harmony, discipline and inner peace”.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, he urged people to embrace it as a way of life for physical well-being and mental clarity.

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of people on Saturday participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations across Manipur, with the state-level event being held at the Indoor Stadium at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Related Posts:

Bhalla, Chief Secretary PK Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh and other senior officials attended the event.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan said, “On the occasion of World Yoga Day, Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, extends heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. He emphasises the timeless value of yoga as India’s gift to the world, a path to harmony, discipline, and inner peace. Let us all embrace yoga as a way of life for physical well-being and mental clarity.”

Certified yoga instructor and Manipur University Associate Professor K Mukta told PTI that “Yoga celebrates the ancient practice which brings harmony to body, mind, and soul. The day is being observed at different localities and institutions. We are also organising a workshop on yoga at Manipur International University at Ghari.”

- Advertisement -

BJP’s state functionaries and several party legislators also observed the day at its headquarters here.

The yoga day was also celebrated at several localities across the state capital, Imphal and Manipur University.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. (PTI)

10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon