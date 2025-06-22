Manipur Guv describes yoga as path to harmony, inner peace

IMPHAL, June 21: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday emphasised the timeless value of yoga as India’s gift to the world and described it as a “path to harmony, discipline and inner peace”.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, he urged people to embrace it as a way of life for physical well-being and mental clarity.

Hundreds of people on Saturday participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations across Manipur, with the state-level event being held at the Indoor Stadium at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Bhalla, Chief Secretary PK Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh and other senior officials attended the event.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan said, “On the occasion of World Yoga Day, Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, extends heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. He emphasises the timeless value of yoga as India’s gift to the world, a path to harmony, discipline, and inner peace. Let us all embrace yoga as a way of life for physical well-being and mental clarity.”

Certified yoga instructor and Manipur University Associate Professor K Mukta told PTI that “Yoga celebrates the ancient practice which brings harmony to body, mind, and soul. The day is being observed at different localities and institutions. We are also organising a workshop on yoga at Manipur International University at Ghari.”

BJP’s state functionaries and several party legislators also observed the day at its headquarters here.

The yoga day was also celebrated at several localities across the state capital, Imphal and Manipur University.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year’s theme is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’. (PTI)