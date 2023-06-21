Arunachal CM Congratulates Mesom Singhi and Johny Mangkhiya on Qualifying for 19th Asian Games

Itanagar, June 21: In a heartwarming gesture of support, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to extend his congratulations to Mesom Singhi and Johny Mangkhiya on their qualification for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in China. The duo’s remarkable achievement in qualifying for the Kata and Kumite events has brought immense pride and joy to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire nation.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s tweet, posted earlier today, expressed his admiration for the talented athletes and his hopes for their success in the prestigious sporting event. He wrote, “Congratulations to Mesom Singhi and Johny Mangkhiya on their qualification for the 19th Asian Games in China. It’s a remarkable achievement to represent India in the Kata and Kumite events. Wishing them the best of luck as they compete and hoping they bring glory to our nation.”

Mesom Singhi and Johny Mangkhiya, hailing from the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh in Northeast India, have shown exceptional dedication and skill in their chosen disciplines of Kata and Kumite. Their qualification for the Asian Games is not only a testament to their hard work but also an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country.

The Asian Games, known for its fierce competition and high-level athleticism, provide a platform for athletes from across the continent to showcase their abilities and bring honor to their respective nations. Singhi and Mangkhiya’s participation in this grand event will not only represent India but also highlight the rich sporting potential present in the region of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister’s tweet has garnered widespread attention and support from various quarters. Sports enthusiasts, fellow athletes, and citizens alike have come forward to applaud the achievements of Mesom Singhi and Johny Mangkhiya and to wish them the very best for their upcoming endeavors.

As the Asian Games draw near, the entire nation will be eagerly watching and cheering for Singhi and Mangkhiya, hoping that they will bring home laurels and make India proud. Their journey to this prestigious event is a testament to their perseverance, determination, and the unwavering support they have received from their families, coaches, and well-wishers.

It is initiatives like these that showcase the immense talent present in the diverse regions of India and highlight the country’s commitment to nurturing and encouraging sporting excellence. As Arunachal Pradesh celebrates the achievements of its talented athletes, it also sends a powerful message to the youth of the state, inspiring them to dream big and pursue their passions with unwavering dedication.

The 19th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in China, promises to be a thrilling spectacle where athletes from across Asia will converge to compete in a wide range of sporting disciplines. Mesom Singhi and Johny Mangkhiya, carrying the hopes and aspirations of the nation on their shoulders, are sure to give their all and strive for glory.

The entire nation joins Chief Minister Pema Khandu in wishing Mesom Singhi and Johny Mangkhiya the very best as they prepare to represent India in the Kata and Kumite events. Their qualification for the Asian Games is a proud moment not just for Arunachal Pradesh but for the entire nation, and their success will undoubtedly serve as an inspiration for future generations of athletes.