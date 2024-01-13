Inauguration of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Athletics Stadium ushers a new era of sporting excellence

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: The city of Tura witnessed a momentous occasion with the inauguration of the Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Athletics Stadium promising to be a hub of sporting excellence. Named after the esteemed freedom fighter, Pa Togan Sangma, this state-of-the-art facility, constructed at a cost of Rs. 16.02 crores, stands as a testament to the legacy of the athletic prowess and indomitable spirit of the legacy of this legendary freedom fighter, inspiring the youths to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.

Dignitaries gracing the event were the chief minister, Conrad K Sangma, speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A. Sangma, Shakliar Warjri, minister of sports and youth affairs, Marcuise N. Marak, minister of housing, PHE & soil & energy conservation, John F Kharshiing, working president, Meghalaya Sports Olympic Association, director of sports & youth welfare Isawanda Laloo, Jagdish Chelani, IAS, deputy commissioner, West Garo Hills, and L Pariat, general secretary, Meghalaya Athletics Association.

The stadium, equipped with an eight-lane synthetic athletic track meeting international standards and an administrative block is dedicated to fostering athletic excellence and nurturing the aspirations of budding champions. The timely completion of this infrastructure will allow Tura to proudly host the 5th Meghalaya Games 2024, showcasing its readiness for national sporting events. Furthermore, the stadium had successfully hosted the North East Olympics over 4000 athletes from 8 states.

Chief minister, Conrad K Sangma said, “In the past year, Meghalaya’s athletes have brought numerous accolades, a testament to the immense potential this region holds. The journey towards this achievement began in 2020-21 when the project was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 16.02 crores. Today, we stand proud with a synthetic eight-lane athletic track, meeting international standards and featuring a track and administrative block. The impact of this infrastructure goes beyond medals and victories. We are investing in grassroot sports with over 200 new infrastructures at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crores. Looking ahead, we envision expansion to hostels, public gyms and broader utilization by the Meghalaya Athletics Association and open doors to other sporting disciplines such as cricket, football, traditional sports and more. Our vision for 2032 must take root in the present and I encourage the youth of Garo Hills to embrace the facilities on offer for a brighter, more athletic future.”

The Stadium serves as a catalyst for athletic discovery and development. “The stadium embodies the commitment of the government of Meghalaya to promoting sports and community engagement throughout the state. The STAR program was launched with a goal to identify sporting talents by testing them at International standards in various athletic disciplines, out of whom, 200 are now channeled into the Elite Pathway Program, 11 of whom are being trained under a Super Elite Pathway Program, 6 of whom proudly hail from the Garo Hills itself. Over 200 new sports infrastructures are being constructed across the state with an investment of Rs 500 crores. This stadium is not merely a testament to the present, but embodies our chief minister, Conrad Sangma’s ambitious vision 2032 nurturing Olympians to represent India on different sporting disciplines and platforms,” stated Shakliar Warjri, minister of Sports and Youth Affairs.

The Pa Togan Nengminja Athletics Stadium opening its gates today, ushers in a new era in sporting excellence, symbolizing more than just a venue for sports, but stands as a beacon of unity, dedication, and community spirit. Its inauguration marks the collective aspirations of the people of Tura, and the Government’s commitment to cultivating athleticism and sportsmanship.