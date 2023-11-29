Manipur insurgent group UNLF signs peace agreement with Centre

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday that the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur’s oldest militant group, has signed a peace agreement with the Centre.

The announcement came via a post on X, where Shah hailed the agreement as a historic milestone resulting from the Modi government’s unyielding efforts to establish lasting peace in the Northeast.

The minister also expressed his welcome to the UNLF into mainstream democratic processes and wished them success in their peaceful endeavors.

The agreement follows a recent ban on the UNLF and several other extremist organizations by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), due to their involvement in violent activities against security personnel, police, and civilians in Manipur, which were deemed detrimental to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The UNLF, established on November 24, 1964, under Areambam Samrendra Singh, is the oldest Meitei insurgent group in Manipur.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the group primarily focused on mobilization and recruitment and launched an armed struggle for Manipur’s ‘liberation’ from India in 1990, establishing an armed wing, the Manipur People’s Army (MPA).