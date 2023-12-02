28 C
Manipur CM thanks Modi, Shah for peace agreement with militant outfit UNLF

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Dec 1: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra
Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the peace agreement between the Centre and United
National Liberation Front (UNLF).
Addressing reporters here, Singh said, “I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his
initiative to restore peace in Manipur and the entire Northeast.”
Singh also expressed his gratitude to Shah for his “relentless efforts” to bring peace in the state and
the region and informed that “under his initiative, this agreement was signed.”
Singh also thanks the “members and cadres of UNLF for the peace agreement”, adding that such a
milestone “could not have been reached without the support of people.”
The Centre had on Wednesday signed a peace agreement with the UNLF, Manipur’s oldest militant
organisation, under which the rebel group has agreed to renounce violence.
The development comes days after the ban on the group under the stringent Unlawful Activities
(Prevention) Act (UAPA) was extended for five years earlier this month.
Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement in Delhi with senior officials of the Union
Ministry of Home Affairs and Manipur government. (PTI)

