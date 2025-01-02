Manipur minister discusses 2 projects with Union finance minister

IMPHAL, Jan 1: Manipur public works department minister Govindas Konthoujam discussed two state projects backed by Asian Development Bank and World Bank with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Manipur minister met Sitharaman in Delhi on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Konthoujam said “milestone for Manipur’s Development. Had the honour of discussing two critical projects with Honourable Union Minister of Finance, Smt. @nsitharaman Ji.”

Konthoujam said the projects discussed included the ADB-supported Imphal Ring Road Project and the World Bank-backed Manipur Infotech Enabled Development Project.

The Imphal Ring Road project is an urban road construction project aimed to reduce traffic congestion in the state capital Imphal by building a road of 51.23 km length.

Manipur Infotech Enabled Development Project is aimed to promote digital skills and entrepreneurship, increase access to broadband in project areas, and enhance and secure the foundations for digital government in Manipur. (PTI)

