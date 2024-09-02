29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

Manipur MLA urges Centre to act against illegal armed violence

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take urgent measures in the interest of the people of Manipur, the MLA informed on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “Mailed to Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah to take immediate action in the interest of the people of Manipur. Home Ministry has to act on priority.”

In a letter addressed to the Home Minister, Singh expressed concerns over the ongoing violence in the state and questioned the effectiveness of the central forces deployed there.

“Despite the presence of approximately 60,000 central forces, peace remains elusive in Manipur. It appears that many of these forces are merely acting as mute spectators,” Singh stated, suggesting that if these forces cannot bring an end to the violence, they should be withdrawn, allowing state forces to take charge.

Singh also welcomed the recent removal of certain units of the Assam Rifles (AR), which he noted had not been cooperating with the state government and the public.

However, he emphasized that more decisive action is needed. He urged the Central Government to take stringent measures against illegal armed militant groups that have violated the Suspension of Operations (SOO) agreements, which he believes are fueling further violence.

Meanwhile, Singh pointed out that the Manipur Assembly had already passed a resolution earlier this year to abrogate SOO with such groups.

Additionally, the MLA called for an investigation into the sources of funding and supply of arms and ammunition that are exacerbating the conflict.

He also highlighted that what began as an ethnic conflict has persisted for nearly a year and a half, largely due to the continuous flow of illegal weapons.

Singh further urged the Central Government to initiate political dialogue and engagement among all stakeholders to reach a permanent and peaceful solution to the conflict.

