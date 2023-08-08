Manipur Police to replace Assam Rifles from Moirang-Kangvai road checkpoints

In the wake of a strong protest by Meira Paibis, Manipur Police on August 7 decided to replace Assam Rifles with CRPF and the state police at the check post along Moirang-Kangvai road in Bishnupur district.

In this regard, the Inspector of General Police (Law and order) issued an official order on August 7 wherein it said, “In partial modification of this office’s order dated August 3, 2023, the naka/check point at Moirang Lamkhai on the Bishnupur to Kangvai Road shall be manned by civil police and CRPF in place of 9 Assam Rifles with immediate effect and until further orders.”

It is worth mentioning that the move came after Meitei women staged a day-long protest demanding withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Manipur.

The women accused Assam Rifles of being partial to the Kuki armed groups while performing their duties. On the other hand, Assam Rifles alleged that Meitei women groups interfered in their operations ad blocked movement of troops and logistics to the Kuki-inahibited hills.

On August 5, three Meitei men were killed by a suspected Kuki insurgents in Bishnupur.