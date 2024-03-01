Manipur police warns action against radical group

IMPHAL, Feb 29: The Manipur police on Thursday announced toughening of its stand against radical Meitei group Arambai Tengol (AT) and other anti-social groups, who indulge in crimes like attacks and extortion saying the need for deploying army and other central forces will have to be enhanced after the attack on a state police officer.

In a hard-hitting statement, the Manipur police also said it is a neutral force and does not act against any community or in favour of one and it remains ever committed to guard and protect the lives and properties of public.

- Advertisement -

The public must not be misled and cooperate with the Manipur police in bringing back peace and tranquility to the state, it said.

“Combing operations will continue in the days to come and no one responsible for such criminal activities will be spared. With Manipur police being targeted, the need for calling in army and other central forces will have to be enhanced,” the statement said.

The statement came in the wake of the attack on Manipur police additional superintendent of police, Moirangthem Amit Singh allegedly by AT members two days ago.

The Manipur police said all personnel of the force from top to bottom are united and any attack on anyone and use of social media to target any officer or unit will be taken seriously and stringent action will be taken.

- Advertisement -

An extensive area domination and combing operations by police and other security forces continued in different parts of Manipur as police sought cooperation of the public in bringing peace and tranquility back to the violence-hit state.

The area domination and combing operations came hours after more than 1,000 Manipur police commandos took a stand on Wednesday by laying down their arms in response to Tuesday’s attack on ASP Kumar.

An extensive area domination drive by combined forces led by superintendents of police was conducted in five valley districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching – Wednesday night, a police spokesman said.

He said combing operations will continue in the days to come and no one responsible for “criminal activities” will be spared.

- Advertisement -

The Manipur police also requested the public to refrain from rumour mongering and circulating fake news.

Condemning the attack on the life of ASP Kumar and other police officers by members of the AT, the spokesman said the family members of the officer were also intimidated by the assailants by firing bullets, besides vandalising houses and properties.

The officer was also abducted, beaten and later released after timely intervention by the department, he said, adding in connection with this incident numerous concocted narratives are being circulated on various platforms, including social media, leading to character assassination of the officer and the police department as a whole.

“In this regard, it is important for right-thinking people to understand the origin of the event(s) which have led to this unprecedented and unprovoked incident. It is to be informed that on February 27 (afternoon) information was received about the stealing/snatching of two cars, by some unknown armed miscreants from government oil depot, located at North AOC.

“Based on this information, the officers — Kumar, Inspector P Achouba Meitei and other teams — had conducted a search and intercepted the two vehicles which were stolen.. One individual, who had been involved in the crime, was also arrested.

“Later, in this connection a case was registered at the Imphal Police Station under various sections of IPC and Arms Act,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the members of AT had carried out targeted attack on the officers as well as attacked the house and properties of the ASP who along with his team have been working tirelessly and contributing to the efforts to ensure law and order in the state, especially Imphal West District.

Besides, the AT is engaging in many anti-social activities like assaulting civilians, snatching of vehicles from public and government officials, indulging in extortion from the common public and businessmen.

“They are garnering false support from the public in the garb of protecting the public, but they are committing many anti-social activities and criminal acts. Public must not be misled and should cooperate with Manipur police in bringing back peace and tranquility back to the state,” the spokesman said.

The state has witnessed escalating violence since May 3, 2023 with 219 casualties reported after a “Tribal Solidarity March” in the hill districts was taken out to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis, constitute around 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and reside predominantly in the Imphal Valley, while the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40 per cent and primarily inhabit the hill districts. (PTI)