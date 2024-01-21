24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 21, 2024
type here...

Manipur: Strike disrupts normal life across Imphal valley

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Jan 20: Normal life was disrupted across Manipur’s Imphal valley on Saturday due to a 48-hour strike called by a committee formed in connection with the recent killing of a 23-year old village volunteer.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising leaders of civil society organisations, has called the strike that began at 5 am.

- Advertisement -

The village volunteer was killed in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on January 17, officials had said.

Markets and other business establishments remained closed in Imphal valley, while public transport services did not operate. Attendance in offices was also reportedly thin.

No untoward incident has been reported so far, a police officer said.

The hill districts, however, were not affected by the strike.

- Advertisement -

“We had submitted a memorandum to chief minister N Biren Singh in connection with the killing. However, there has been no response from the government…” the JAC claimed in a statement.

The committee has demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the killing. (PTI)

Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India
10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India
10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals
10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals
5 Lesser-Known Known Wildlife Destinations In Assam
5 Lesser-Known Known Wildlife Destinations In Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

21 January, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks 10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India 10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals 5 Lesser-Known Known Wildlife Destinations In Assam