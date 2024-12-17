13 C
Protest against police killing, arrest of ‘village volunteers’ in Manipur

Protesters block NH-102

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Dec 16: Protest has been intensified in Thoubal district of Manipur on Sunday following the death of a ‘village volunteer’ and arrest of six others by the police.  However, the police alleged that the killed youth and the arrested youths was/are underground cadres.

The protesters, mostly meira paibis (women folks), have blocked National Highway 102, Imphal-Moreh road since 10:30 am demanding legal action against the police personnel involved in the killing of the ‘village volunteer’ and release of all the arrested ‘volunteers’ without any condition.

Local media reported that on Saturday morning around 9:45, a ‘village volunteer’ was killed by a team of Manipur police during an encounter at Salungpham area of Thoubal district.

However, a police report claimed that the 18-year-old deceased was a cadre of an underground outfit. On the contrary, the JAC and local residents claimed that he was a village volunteer.

According to the police report, following information was received that some underground cadres were collecting extortion money at Salungpham area, a team of Thoubal district police rushed to the area when they came under fire.

In retaliation one of them suffered bullet injuries and seven cadres, including the injured, were arrested from the area along with weapons.

The injured identified as Laishram Prem, a resident of Thoubal Khunnou was taken to Rajmedicity hospital in Imphal, but succumbed there, the report added.

The deceased’s family and local women have also insisted that Laishram Prem was a ‘village volunteer’. Following the incident, a protest erupted across Thoubal on Saturday, besides forming a joint action committee (JAC) to seek justice in the killing.

The protesters have demanded that the six ‘volunteers’ be released without any conditions within 24 hours. The state police claimed that arms and ammunition were recovered from them, adding that they were found to be looted weapons from the police armoury.

The JAC on Sunday said the body of the ‘village volunteer’ will not be claimed until their demands are met by the government.

Representatives of Meitei Community Joint Coordinating Committee, a conglomerate of 18 Thoubal Khunnou based local clubs, from Waithou Kiyam, Kiyam Siphai and Haokha Mamang protested and chanted slogans against the killing and arrest of ‘village volunteers’ on Saturday night. (NNN)

