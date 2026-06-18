Manipur unrest making it difficult to focus on development: CM

IMPHAL, June 17: Continued violence in Manipur has made it hard to focus on development activities, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said on Wednesday, and alleged that many people do not want peace in the state.

Singh said he became chief minister to address the hardships of the people and bring peace among communities.

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“However, after I became chief minister, there has been a series of unrest. We are occupied in resolving those, making it hard to focus on development activities. Nevertheless, we can’t run away from our duties,” he said.

Addressing a programme in Imphal West district, Singh also said that after becoming chief minister, he visited Jiribam and met with Kukis, Meiteis and Paites, and has been working on bringing peace.

“A day after I came from Jiribam, a bomb attack at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur killed two children and injured their mother, leading to protests and unrest for a month,” he said.

President’s rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9 of that year, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

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Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on February 4 of this year.

“I also visited the Ukhrul district and met with Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers in the district, calling for peace. However, on the same day, an ambush occurred during which two Tangkhul civilians were killed.”

Singh said, “I think there are some people who don’t want peace in our land. I think some people presume that earning money would not be possible if peace prevailed.

“There are elements that want to obstruct the free movement of people across the state. Those persons should be identified.”

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Singh remarked that in his political career, he was the happiest when he was the Speaker.

“In a year, there would be just 15 days for two sessions each. I would be free the rest of the time, allowing me to visit my assembly constituency on a bicycle to interact with people,” he said.

Singh served as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly from March 2017 to March 2022.

At least 260 people were killed, and thousands became homeless in the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki people since May 3, 2023.

On June 10 of this year, security forces recovered the bodies of six Naga men, believed to be among those held hostage for around a month following the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district.

Their mortal remains were found a day after 14 Kuki individuals who were abducted at the same time by armed groups in the Senapati district were released. (PTI)