Manipur village ban hunting, killing of animals and birds; CM Biren Singh appreciates efforts

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Imphal, Nov 5: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on November 5 appreciated efforts of Shirui village for deciding to completely ban the hunting and killing of animals and birds within their jurisdiction.

Lauding their remarkable efforts towards conservation of biodiversity and protection of precious wildlife, N Biren Singh took to platform X and wrote, “For the first time in Manipur, the people of Shirui village have decided to completely ban the hunting and killing of animals and birds within their jurisdiction”.

The CM in its post further added, “It is a remarkable step towards the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of our precious wildlife. I express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding initiative taken by the people of Shirui Village. Such actions set an example for the entire state of Manipur and beyond”.

