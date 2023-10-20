Manipur’s Rajkumar Herojit Singh to represent country at 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

HT Digital,

Imphal, Oct 20: India is proud to announce the selection of Squadron Leader Rajkumar Herojit Singh, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer from Manipur, as its representative at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

The event, scheduled from October 22 to October 28, is a significant occasion for the whole nation. Known as ‘Hero’ among colleagues, Herojit Singh has shown resilience and determination, excelling in para swimming despite adversity.

He will compete in the 100m breaststroke event. The youngest son of R K Muktasana Singh and R K (O) Ibetombi Devi, Herojit Singh chose to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakvasla, Pune after his 12th-grade examinations. His achievements at NDA include being appointed as a Battalion Cadet Adjutant and receiving awards like the ‘Best Cadet in Physical Training’, ‘Sports Insignia’, and the coveted ‘Blazer’ in swimming.

An aircraft accident during his stage-2 fighter flying training at the Fighter Training Wing, Hakimpet, resulted in a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Undeterred, Herojit Singh made history when the IAF chose to retain him and commissioned him into the Indian Air Force, making him the first person in the world to be commissioned while using a wheelchair. He continues to serve his nation in the ground-duty branch of the IAF.