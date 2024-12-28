13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 28, 2024
type here...

Manmohan Singh’s contribution in shaping economic landscape of country will always be remembered: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Dec 27: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said his contribution in nation building and shaping the economic landscape of the country will always be remembered.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former PM of India and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions in nation-building and shaping the economic landscape of the country will always be remembered”, the chief minister wrote in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

Related Posts:

“May the departed soul find eternal peace! Om Shanti”, Saha said.

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) also expressed grief over the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

“We are deeply mourned by the death of Manmohan Singh ji, the former prime minister. He was a towering figure of Indian politics and a statesman of unparalleled integrity. His visionary leadership, astute economic acumen, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress have left an enduring legacy”, TPCC said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

It also said, “He (Singh) has been an inspiration for all of us. We stand behind the bereaved family during difficult times. The country has lost a genius son”.

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya also mourned the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said his legacy will live on forever.

He posted on Facebook on Friday, “RIP Manmohan Singh – history will be kinder to you. Your legacy will live on forever! Let us bow to a gentleman who has left us today – it’s a collective loss for the whole nation”. (PTI)

10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manmohan Singh was a visionary leader: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam 8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January