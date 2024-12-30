14 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 30, 2024
type here...

Manmohan Singh’s contributions to Manipur’s development hailed

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Dec 29: Manipur Congress Legislature Party Leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Sunday praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his significant contributions to the development of the Northeast, particularly Manipur, during his 10-year term.

Speaking to reporters, the CLP leader recalled the former PM’s deep affection for Manipur, noting that he accorded the special category status to the state.

- Advertisement -

“This support led to the construction of a new assembly, high court building, and civil secretariat. Infrastructure in the hill districts was also developed, with district hospitals and power sub-stations built during Manmohan Singh’s tenure,” he added.

Related Posts:

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra also acknowledged Singh’s contributions, emphasising that he will be remembered in Manipur’s history for being the first PM to lift the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state. “The lifting of AFSPA from seven assembly segments and the return of Kangla Fort from the Assam Rifles to the people of Manipur were significant milestones, fulfilling long-standing demands,” he added.

Earlier, Congress leaders and workers paid floral tributes to Singh during a “condolence meeting” held at the Congress Bhavan. (PTI)

14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi fondly remember Shyam Benegal at his memorial...

The Hills Times -
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam 8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam