30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
type here...

Violence in Manipur failure of govt: Former CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 11: Former Manipur chief minister and Congress legislature party leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday said the fresh wave of violence in Jiribam district escalated due to the failure of the government to take up timely action to resolve the crisis.

“The violence hit the district because of the state government’s failure to take security measures timely and weakness of the intelligence agencies,” Ibobi said while addressing the media at Congress Bhavan here.

- Advertisement -

The fresh wave of violence has once again displaced hundreds of people in the district.
“So, in order to check the repetition of such unfortunate turn of events, the state government,, instead of blaming others to cover up its failure, must concentrate on its bounden duty of safeguarding the lives and properties of the people by finding ways to resolve the crisis,” Ibobi added.

Ibobi then lashed out at incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh for “making baseless and unfounded allegations” against the Congress party.

The former three times chief minister dismissed the allegation of the Congress entering into an agreement endorsing separate administration demands raised by the Kukis in the run-up to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Ibobi challenged the incumbent chief minister to provide hard evidence to back his (Biren’s) allegation to the Congress party.

- Advertisement -

He alleged that the chief minister and his party BJP of doing dirty politics and making irresponsible statements when the government is unable to handle issues in the state from time to time.

He said that the government remains focusing on blaming the Congress instead of working on resolving the ongoing crisis in the state.

Many leaders of the Congress including MPCC president K Meghachandra, deputy CLP leader K Ranjit and CWC member Gaikhangam attended the press conference. (NNN)

7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Modi to ‘avoid’ Manipur, ‘misuse’ agencies: Gaurav Gogoi

The Hills Times -
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon 5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try