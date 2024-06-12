Violence in Manipur failure of govt: Former CM

IMPHAL, June 11: Former Manipur chief minister and Congress legislature party leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Tuesday said the fresh wave of violence in Jiribam district escalated due to the failure of the government to take up timely action to resolve the crisis.

“The violence hit the district because of the state government’s failure to take security measures timely and weakness of the intelligence agencies,” Ibobi said while addressing the media at Congress Bhavan here.

- Advertisement -

The fresh wave of violence has once again displaced hundreds of people in the district.

“So, in order to check the repetition of such unfortunate turn of events, the state government,, instead of blaming others to cover up its failure, must concentrate on its bounden duty of safeguarding the lives and properties of the people by finding ways to resolve the crisis,” Ibobi added.

Ibobi then lashed out at incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh for “making baseless and unfounded allegations” against the Congress party.

The former three times chief minister dismissed the allegation of the Congress entering into an agreement endorsing separate administration demands raised by the Kukis in the run-up to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Ibobi challenged the incumbent chief minister to provide hard evidence to back his (Biren’s) allegation to the Congress party.

- Advertisement -

He alleged that the chief minister and his party BJP of doing dirty politics and making irresponsible statements when the government is unable to handle issues in the state from time to time.

He said that the government remains focusing on blaming the Congress instead of working on resolving the ongoing crisis in the state.

Many leaders of the Congress including MPCC president K Meghachandra, deputy CLP leader K Ranjit and CWC member Gaikhangam attended the press conference. (NNN)