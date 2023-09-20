Matrilineal Meghalaya welcomes cabinet decision for women reservation

SHILLONG, Sept 19: Welcoming the Cabinet decision to
reserve 33 per cent of seats in Parliament and state
assemblies for women, the state’s lone female minister
Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday hailed it as a historic
decision.
Lyngdoh who is the only woman minister in Chief Minister
Conrad K Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance
expressed confidence that the decision will herald a change
in the otherwise male-dominated politics of the country.
“I thank the Prime Minister for this historic decision. As
women of matrilineal Meghalaya, we are very happy and we
support the decision wholeheartedly,” Lyngdoh told PTI.
“The decision will herald a change in the otherwise male-
dominated politics of the country,” she said, adding, “I look
forward to seeing 20 women MLAs in the Meghalaya
Legislative Assembly”.
Highlighting the role of women in politics, Lyngdoh said, “We
are not short of having women as leaders. In the past, it was
more difficult for women to fight against men in politics
because women have certain responsibilities (as a mother,
wife and daughter) while fighting elections.”
She however said that in the past 10-15 years, there have
been more women candidates coming forward to contest
elections.
“Do not underestimate women candidates. The belief that
women belong to the confines of their houses has ended.
Our roles are ever increasing and the cabinet decision to
reserve women is one more step to that,” she said. (PTI)