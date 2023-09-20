Matrilineal Meghalaya welcomes cabinet decision for women reservation

SHILLONG, Sept 19: Welcoming the Cabinet decision to

reserve 33 per cent of seats in Parliament and state

assemblies for women, the state’s lone female minister

Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday hailed it as a historic

decision.

Lyngdoh who is the only woman minister in Chief Minister

Conrad K Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance

expressed confidence that the decision will herald a change

in the otherwise male-dominated politics of the country.

“I thank the Prime Minister for this historic decision. As

women of matrilineal Meghalaya, we are very happy and we

support the decision wholeheartedly,” Lyngdoh told PTI.

“The decision will herald a change in the otherwise male-

dominated politics of the country,” she said, adding, “I look

forward to seeing 20 women MLAs in the Meghalaya

Legislative Assembly”.

Highlighting the role of women in politics, Lyngdoh said, “We

are not short of having women as leaders. In the past, it was

more difficult for women to fight against men in politics

because women have certain responsibilities (as a mother,

wife and daughter) while fighting elections.”

She however said that in the past 10-15 years, there have

been more women candidates coming forward to contest

elections.

“Do not underestimate women candidates. The belief that

women belong to the confines of their houses has ended.

Our roles are ever increasing and the cabinet decision to

reserve women is one more step to that,” she said. (PTI)