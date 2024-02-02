13 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 2, 2024
Meghalaya, Assam to resume border talks

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Feb 1: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has said Meghalaya and Assam will continue with the second phase of border talks to resolve the remaining six areas of difference.

“We don’t know when the elections will be announced, but our talks will continue as per our pace. Of course when elections are announced it will become a bit of an inconvenience for everybody, but we will continue the process,” Sangma told reporters on Wednesday.

Sangma also informed that he had unofficially discussed the matter with the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over breakfast last week.

“As you are aware these kinds of discussions need to take place at an official level and a lot also takes place at an unofficial level. We sit down together and really discuss the issues so the process is continuous. There are lots of informal discussions that are taking place without formal meetings. All these processes are continuing,” he added. (NNN)

