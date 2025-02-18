Meghalaya BJP unit demands central probe into fake degree allegations

SHILLONG, Feb 17: The BJP, an ally of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, on Monday demanded a probe by a central agency into allegations leveled against a private university by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma had accused the University of Science and Technology of Meghalaya (USTM), which operates a 1000-bed hospital and medical college along the Assam-Meghalaya border, of issuing fake certificates and degrees to students.

“This time around, the accusation is serious in nature and demands a thorough probe by a neutral agency. Even the faintest suspicion of fake degrees and fake certificates have serious ramifications on a student’s future, bringing with it the potential to destroy many a budding career; in such a scenario, it becomes the responsibility of the government to investigate and parade the truth to the public,” BJP general secretary Wankitbok Pohshna said in a statement.

He emphasised that the allegation, coming from a sitting CM of a neighbouring state, makes the issue a matter of genuine concern.

“The Assam government has also threatened to derecognise USTM degrees, which will have a domino effect and jeopardise future prospects for many. An elected government, answerable to the people, should not wait for official communication but should immediately commence an independent judicial investigation,” Pohshna added.

According to the BJP leader, the inquiry will serve two purposes. “Take immediate legal action if found true, and if the allegations are false or unsubstantiated, the fear amongst students will be allayed.”

Last year, Sarma had accused the university of waging a “flood jihad” on Guwahati city, which the university had denied.

The BJP, with two MLAs, is part of the alliance government led by the Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party, which has 32 MLAs in the House of 60. (PTI)