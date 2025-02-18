15 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
type here...

Meghalaya BJP unit demands central probe into fake degree allegations

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Feb 17: The BJP, an ally of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, on Monday demanded a probe by a central agency into allegations leveled against a private university by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma had accused the University of Science and Technology of Meghalaya (USTM), which operates a 1000-bed hospital and medical college along the Assam-Meghalaya border, of issuing fake certificates and degrees to students.

- Advertisement -

“This time around, the accusation is serious in nature and demands a thorough probe by a neutral agency. Even the faintest suspicion of fake degrees and fake certificates have serious ramifications on a student’s future, bringing with it the potential to destroy many a budding career; in such a scenario, it becomes the responsibility of the government to investigate and parade the truth to the public,” BJP general secretary Wankitbok Pohshna said in a statement.

Related Posts:

He emphasised that the allegation, coming from a sitting CM of a neighbouring state, makes the issue a matter of genuine concern.

“The Assam government has also threatened to derecognise USTM degrees, which will have a domino effect and jeopardise future prospects for many. An elected government, answerable to the people, should not wait for official communication but should immediately commence an independent judicial investigation,” Pohshna added.

According to the BJP leader, the inquiry will serve two purposes. “Take immediate legal action if found true, and if the allegations are false or unsubstantiated, the fear amongst students will be allayed.”

- Advertisement -

Last year, Sarma had accused the university of waging a “flood jihad” on Guwahati city, which the university had denied.

The BJP, with two MLAs, is part of the alliance government led by the Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party, which has 32 MLAs in the House of 60. (PTI)

9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘All We Imagine As Light’ loses Best Film Not in English...

The Hills Times -
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways