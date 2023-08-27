Meghalaya approves setting up of three medical colleges

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Meghalaya government approved the

setting up of three medical colleges of which two are

government and one private, with a capacity intake of 140 to

340 seats within the next 2-5 years.

The major decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by

chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

Addressing the media, health & family welfare minister

Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “We have finalized the roadmap for

the immediate setting up of three medical colleges in the State

of Meghalaya. We will have one in Shillong, one in Tura and one

in Ri Bhoi district.”

“We will immediately start the process. We may have in the

next 2-5 years, at least 140 good seats for the State of

Meghalaya. This will increase proportionately every time. We

are looking at a target of 240 or maybe 340 seats,” she added.

Principal secretary in-charge health & family welfare, Sampath

Kumar said out of the three proposed medical colleges, one is

already in the pipeline. The construction of the Tura Medical

College is going on.

“The Tura medical college (however is facing) the challenges

related to faculty. The Cabinet has asked the department to

explore how actually that can be run using PPP mode by

identifying reputed medical institutions to help in terms of

operationalizing the college,” he said.

For setting up of the Shillong medical college, Kumar said the

government has decided to leverage on the existing resources

and infrastructures like the Shillong Civil Hospital, Ganesh Das

Hospital and by leveraging the human resources, especially the

specialist doctors, who can become potential faculty of the

Shillong medical college.

“A committee has been constituted in this regard and based on

that the proposal has been made for setting up the Shillong

Medical College within the next 2-3 years. We will start with 50

seats in Shillong and over a period of time, once we bring our

own faculty that will be upgraded to 100 seats” he said.

Further, Kumar said that the setting up of a private medical

college has been proposed by the University of Science &

Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), which has requested for

financial assistance in the form of a repayable loan to the tune

of Rs 230 crore.

“That has been considered to go on a switch challenge mode,

which is a unique proposal. Once we examine the entire

proposal, we will put it in the public domain and ask everybody

if there are any other better proposals that are there then

accordingly the government will take a decision,” he said.

He also informed that “USTM have offered about 40 seats free

and concessional seats and also about 25 PG seats. It is a very

good offer they have given to us.”

The principal secretary said that Rs 247 crore was sanctioned

for the construction of the Tura Medical College and the

Central government is also funding Rs 180 crore for the project.

“Whereas, the Shillong medical college, since we already have

existing infrastructure and around 550 beds are there besides

having existing faculty that are going to be trained in the next

2-3 years to become the faculty – the projected cost would be

around Rs 114 crore,” he added.

He said that the government is planning to execute the decision

in a mission mode to ensure the medical colleges are set up

within 24 to 36 months.

Kumar said, “For Tura medical seat, since we don’t have

enough faculty there, we have to look for partnership because

to run a 100 seats medical college you require 106 faculty

members whereas Shillong medical college, there is already

faculty to start with 50 seats and in the years to come, once we

get our own faculty members, more and more doctors will get

specialization, Shillong will also become 100 seats.”

Earlier, the health minister has also informed that the State

government is also negotiating with the Government of India

not to stop allotting medical seats to Meghalaya. (NNN)