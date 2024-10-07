NMC grants approval to USTM with 150 MBBS seats intake

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), a NAAC accredited A grade university, proudly announces a significant milestone in its educational journey with the nod from the Ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India and National Medical Commission (NMC) approving the PA Sangma International Medical College (PIMC), a joint venture of USTM and the Government of Meghalaya.

- Advertisement -

In this context, a press conference was addressed here on Sunday by Mahbubul Hoque, founder chancellor USTM; GD Sharma, vice chancellor USTM; Padma Shri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro VC USTM RK Sharma, advisor USTM; Biraj Kumar Das, principal, PIMC; and Rashna Dass Hazarika, medical superintendent PIMC.

Addressing the media, Hoque said, “This is a historic achievement for USTM and a crucial step in our journey to contribute meaningfully to the healthcare sector of the region and the nation. From now onwards patients and students need not go outside the region for healthcare services.”

Speaking to the media, Sahariah said, “PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital is also planning a super speciality hospital within the premise of USTM. This would be a 1000 beded hospital which would cater to the need of the patients from the entire North East and other parts of the country who need super speciality care like cardiology, cardiac surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, joint replacement and cancer care. We are planning to invite super specialist doctors from different countries to collaborate with us to develop the PIMC to a world class facility”.

GD Sharma stated, “This landmark development allows the medical college an intake of 150 students for its inaugural MBBS program, marking a new chapter in USTM’s commitment to providing top-tier education in the field of medicine”.

- Advertisement -

Dr Biraj Kumar Das said that PIMC has set milestones in three verticals: namely quality medical education, outstanding healthcare facility, and cutting-edge research facility. To achieve excellence, competent healthcare professionals have been engaged from all over the country.

Rashna Dass Hazarika said that the Academic Session will start from the last week of October 2024 inviting applications from aspiring doctors from across the country. PIMC will offer various attractive facilities for the MBBS students, he added.

Named in honor of the late PA Sangma, a visionary leader and former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, PIMC is set to become a premier institution for medical education in Northeast India. The college will offer a competency-based curriculum designed to foster the development of medical professionals who are equipped to meet the healthcare needs of society. 40 seats are allotted as state government seats out of which 25 seats are as per the government fees structure and 15 seats will be in half of the university fees structure. In terms of healthcare facilities, 50% concession facilities for superspeciality shall be offered to the patients from Meghalaya with free general treatment facilities.

The state-of-the-art medical collegeaims to attract talented students from across the country and beyond. With the first batch of 150 students, PIMC is poised to set new standards in medical education and healthcare services.One of its major objectives is to attract ASEAN countries to avail healthcare facilities of PIMC in the near future.