Meghalaya: BSF and police seize sugar worth over Rs 10 lakh along international border

HT Digital,

Shillong, March 18: The vigilant 200 Bn BSF Meghalaya troops, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, conducted a joint operation on March 18.

The operation led to the seizure of a significant quantity of sugar, valued at over Rs 10 lakhs, near the Rongra bordering area along the South Garo Hills International border. The smuggled sugar was intended for illegal trade with Bangladesh.

The seized sugar was handed over to the Rongra police for further legal proceedings. In another incident on March 17, 2024, the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department conducted a joint operation in Jirania, West Tripura district.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 240 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Rs 1.08 Crore. The confiscated Marijuana was handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

