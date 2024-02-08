Meghalaya budget to be presented digitally

SHILLONG, Feb 7: In yet another notable move towards achieving a paperless Meghalaya legislative assembly, chief minister Conrad K Sangma will digitally present the budget for the financial year 2024-25 during the upcoming Budget Session. This marks the inaugural occasion of the budget presentation being conducted in a paperless manner.

The budget speech will be made available at the National eVidhan Application website: https://neva.gov.in/Home/NeVA and at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly website: https://megassembly.gov.in/.

Members of the Meghalaya legislative assembly will be able to access the speech through the tablets provided in the House.

Officials of the IT Cell of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat, led by computer programmer, Dapborlang Marwein, on Wednesday provided training to chief minister Conrad K Sangma on the use of the National eVidhan Application.

Andrew Simons, commissioner and secretary of the Meghalaya legislative assembly secretariat, conveyed that this measure aligns with the objective of transitioning the assembly proceedings to a paperless format.

He also informed that several innovations are being initiated towards the goal of making the Meghalaya legislative assembly fully paperless.

Starting this session, hard copies of the list of business, questions, motions, resolutions, etc., will be limited and the documents will be uploaded in the NeVA website and the Meghalaya legislative assembly website.

Legislators will also be provided the option of submitting their questions and other notices through the application, as the app hosts a secure page for each member of the House. (NNN)