12 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 8, 2024
type here...

Meghalaya budget to be presented digitally

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Feb 7: In yet another notable move towards achieving a paperless Meghalaya legislative assembly, chief minister Conrad K Sangma will digitally present the budget for the financial year 2024-25 during the upcoming Budget Session. This marks the inaugural occasion of the budget presentation being conducted in a paperless manner.

The budget speech will be made available at the National eVidhan Application website: https://neva.gov.in/Home/NeVA and at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly website: https://megassembly.gov.in/.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Meghalaya legislative assembly will be able to access the speech through the tablets provided in the House.

Officials of the IT Cell of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat, led by computer programmer, Dapborlang Marwein, on Wednesday provided training to chief minister Conrad K Sangma on the use of the National eVidhan Application.

Andrew Simons, commissioner and secretary of the Meghalaya legislative assembly secretariat, conveyed that this measure aligns with the objective of transitioning the assembly proceedings to a paperless format.

He also informed that several innovations are being initiated towards the goal of making the Meghalaya legislative assembly fully paperless.

- Advertisement -

Starting this session, hard copies of the list of business, questions, motions, resolutions, etc., will be limited and the documents will be uploaded in the NeVA website and the Meghalaya legislative assembly website.

Legislators will also be provided the option of submitting their questions and other notices through the application, as the app hosts a secure page for each member of the House. (NNN)

How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Oil like substance found in waters of Manipur’s Iril river

The Hills Times - 0
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene 5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East 10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World 7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India 10 Types Of Maggi To Try