USTM Pays Tribute to Late PA Sangma on 8th Death Anniversary with 7th Memorial Lecture

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 4: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) solemnly commemorated the 8th death anniversary of the distinguished former Lok Sabha Speaker and chief minister of Meghalaya, Late Shri PA Sangma. Marking the occasion, USTM organised the 7th Memorial Lecture on the theme “Role of PA Sangma for Progressive Meghalaya,” which witnessed the participation of esteemed dignitaries, faculty members, staff, and a multitude of students.

- Advertisement -

Delivering the memorial lecture, RS Mooshahary, Former Governor of Meghalaya, paid glowing tribute to the late statesman, hailing him as the epitome of Northeastern representation and a stalwart dedicated to the welfare of his constituents.

Mooshahary remarked on PA Sangma’s exemplary integrity and credited him for fostering a legacy of probity, notably highlighting the honorable conduct of his offspring. Singling out Conrad Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya, as a beacon of ethical leadership, Mooshahary lauded the Sangma family’s commitment to public service devoid of any taint of corruption.

Reflecting on PA Sangma’s towering presence in Indian politics, Mooshahary lamented the missed opportunities for Sangma to ascend to the highest offices of the nation, attributing these setbacks to internal political dynamics.

Nonetheless, Mooshahary emphasised Sangma’s enduring influence in shaping the identity and prominence of Meghalaya on the national stage.

- Advertisement -

Chancellor of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque, expressed profound gratitude towards Late PA Sangma for his instrumental role in the establishment of USTM through the enactment of the USTM Act in the Meghalaya Assembly in 2008. Hoque lauded Sangma’s visionary outlook towards education, underscoring his unwavering support for nurturing young minds in Meghalaya. Acknowledging the pivotal contributions of RS Mooshahary, Hoque credited both Sangma and Mooshahary as the driving forces behind the inception of USTM.

Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, reiterated PA Sangma’s enduring impact on the institution and Meghalaya’s development. Prof Sharma highlighted various initiatives undertaken by USTM to honor Sangma’s memory, including the establishment of the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital, and the institution of the PA Sangma Best Undergraduate Award.

As USTM continues to commemorate the legacy of Late PA Sangma through diverse endeavors, his vision and dedication to the progress of Meghalaya remain indelibly etched in the institution’s ethos.