Meghalaya CM inaugurates Babies’ Critical Care Unit at Ganesh Das Hospital

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Babies’ Critical Care Unit (SNCU, NICU & MNCU) at Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Shillong, the Chief Minister announced on Wednesday.

The newly established unit will provide essential services for high-risk pregnant women and newborns who require advanced medical care.

Notably, this facility marks the first instance of a government hospital in the state to feature SNCU, NICU, and MNCU.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sangma stated, “Inaugurated the Babies Critical Care Unit at Ganesh Das Govt MCH Hospital, Shillong with Health Minister @AmpareenLyngdoh
This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with SNCU, NICU & MNCU, providing specialized care for high-risk pregnant women & newborns.”

The upgraded infrastructure will allow the hospital to offer comprehensive post-operative care for newborns, phototherapy, central venous catheterization, and more.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the potential present in all health centers across the state, asserting that meaningful change is not solely dependent on investments in infrastructure, machinery, or equipment, but rather on the compassionate human interactions that serve as true catalysts for transformation.

He further mentioned that approximately 9 percent of the state budget is allocated to the health sector and assured that the government is committed to enhancing the infrastructure at Ganesh Das Hospital.

Additionally, he stated that the government is actively working towards the establishment of Shillong Medical College by 2025 and Tura Medical College by 2026.

He further highlighted the substantial investments being made to ensure that health facilities in rural areas are both adequate and of high quality.

